Goff, who is active for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, isn't expected to see the field, Kristen Lago of the Rams' official site reports.

Teams are limited to placing a maximum of seven players on inactive lists, so the Rams deactivated absolute certainties like Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth. Nonetheless, head coach Sean McVay will hand backup QB Sean Mannion the keys to the offense Week 17, meaning Goff will be toting a clipboard for the entirety of this contest.