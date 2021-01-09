Goff (right thumb) is listed as active Saturday in Seattle, Eric D. Williams of SI.com reports.
The Rams have yet to make a call on who between Goff and John Wolford will start for the Rams, but the former will miss just one game after undergoing surgery on his right thumb back on Dec. 28. According to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network, Goff again was wearing a small bandage on the appendage, but he completed warmups without issue and even unleashed a 60-yard pass during the session. As a result, Goff seems like a good bet to be under center for L.A.'s first drive of the game.