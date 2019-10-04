Goff completed 29 of 49 passes for 395 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday. He also gained a yard on his only rush.

For the second time in four days, Goff's right arm put in plenty of overtime. The fourth-year quarterback now has 117 pass attempts in the last pair of contests following Thursday's hefty workload, one once again largely necessitated by the stumbles of the Rams' defense. Goff connected with seven different pass catchers on the night and showed outstanding chemistry with tight end Gerald Everett, who racked up a game-high 136 yards. Goff also had to endure the early exit of Brandin Cooks, who left the game for good in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Ultimately, Goff put the Rams in position for a narrow win by spearheading a 10-play, 67-yard drive that set Greg Zuerlein for a would-be game-winning 44-yard field goal that went wide right with 11 seconds remaining. In the wake of back-to-back crushing losses, Goff and his teammates will look to regroup ahead of a Week 6 divisional clash versus the 49ers a week from Sunday.