Goff completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 120 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 42-7 trouncing of the Seahawks.

The Rams took advantage of multiple Seahawks turnovers and subsequent short fields to run up a 34-0 lead at the half. Goff would only attempt five passes in the second half before being relieved by Sean Mannion early in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, the second-year pro completed two touchdown passes for the fourth consecutive game despite season-low pass-attempt and yardage totals. He'll have a much more promising matchup Week 16 at Tennessee.