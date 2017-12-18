Rams' Jared Goff: Attempts just 21 passes in blowout
Goff completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 120 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 42-7 trouncing of the Seahawks.
The Rams took advantage of multiple Seahawks turnovers and subsequent short fields to run up a 34-0 lead at the half. Goff would only attempt five passes in the second half before being relieved by Sean Mannion early in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, the second-year pro completed two touchdown passes for the fourth consecutive game despite season-low pass-attempt and yardage totals. He'll have a much more promising matchup Week 16 at Tennessee.
More News
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws two touchdowns versus Eagles•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses two scores•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Bounces back with 354 yards, two touchdowns•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: No touchdowns in Week 11 loss•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws for 355 and three scores•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Enjoys career day versus Giants•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.