Goff completed 11 of 21 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.

Goff also took three sacks and added nine yards on four carries, essentially serving as a game manager while Todd Gurley (23 carries) and the Rams' special teams (two touchdowns) did the heavy lifting. Though he's been competent from a non-fantasy perspective in every game this season, Goff has failed to maintain his hot start and still isn't connecting with Sammy Watkins. The Rams return home to Los Angeles to face the Cardinals in Week 7.