Rams' Jared Goff: Beats down Cincy
Goff completed 17 of 31 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.
Goff lost one of his favorite targets, Brandin Cooks (concussion), early, but that didn't stop him from slicing up the Bengals with a big second quarter. First, dropping a 31-yard bucket-throw to Josh Reynolds for a touchdown and then just slinging it outside to Cooper Kupp off a flea flicker and letting his receiver do the rest for a 65-yard score. Goff isn't quite back to his 2018-self, and fumbles remain a problem, but he's played a cleaner brand of football over the past two weeks with five total touchdowns and no picks. That's been against two of the worst teams in the league, however, and he'll facer a stiffer test after the bye against an improving Steelers defense.
