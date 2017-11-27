Rams' Jared Goff: Bounces back with 354 yards, two touchdowns
Goff completed 28 of 43 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 26-20 win against the Saints.
Head coach Sean McVay rode the second-year quarterback in the first half to the tune of 29 passes, two of which were caught for touchdowns by Sammy Watkins (from five yards out) and rookie Josh Reynolds (seven yards). Goff wasn't as crisp after halftime, tossing his first interception since Week 7, but he still directed three drives into field-goal range, where the ever-reliable Greg Zuerlein connected to do just enough to fend off Drew Brees and the pesky Saints. Next up for Goff is a Cardinals defense that has allowed 248.8 passing yards per game and an 18:10 TD:INT to opposing quarterbacks in 2017.
