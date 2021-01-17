Goff completed 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 174 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the Rams' divisional-round loss to the Packers.

Goff completed a high percentage of his passes, but rarely pushed the ball downfield. He had only five completions of more than 10 yards, two of which came during the team's second drive of the contest. Despite the conservative approach -- which may have been forced due to the health of his thumb -- Goff kept the Rams competitive late into the game by not committing any turnovers. Heading into 2021, Goff is under contract and is almost certain to remain the team's starting quarterback due to the cap restraints of his deal.