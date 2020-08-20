Goff connected with tight ends Tyler Higee and Gerald Everett consistently during Wednesday's practice, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The Rams leaned on 12 personnel late in the 2019 campaign, and Goff finished the season with 1643 passing yards and 11 touchdowns over the final five games, so it's encouraging to see Los Angeles continuing to utilize its athletic tight ends. Higbee's late-season breakout last year has been well documented, and Everett caught a touchdown pass from Goff during red-zone drills Wednesday -- the pair could quickly prove to be reliable options for the 26-year-old quarterback again in 2020. Additionally, It's easy to forget that Goff's entering just his fourth full season as a starter, and his pricey contract often fogs over his serviceable fantasy production the past three years.