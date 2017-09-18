Rams' Jared Goff: Comeback bid falls short
Goff completed just 15 of 25 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's overtime loss to Washington.
Goff once again spread the ball around connecting with eight different receivers Sunday, and it was also encouraging to see him led the Rams back from an early 16-0 deficit. However, he's now thrown for just two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. Goff and the Rams' offense is still a work in progress, and while the sophomore quarterback has the upside to be a go-to fantasy asset, he's not there yet. Next week's matchup against San Francisco could be a telling indication of whether Goff can be relied on against favorable opponents moving forward.
