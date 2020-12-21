Goff completed 22 of 34 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.

After leading the Rams to only three points in the first half, Goff found more success after the break, but he ran out of time to complete the comeback attempt. The fifth-year QB has failed to throw for at least 210 yards in three of the last four games, managing a 4:4 TD:INT over that stretch, and Goff will need to shake out of his slump in a Week 16 road clash with the Seahawks that will likely decide the winner of the NFC West.