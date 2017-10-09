Rams' Jared Goff: Commits three turnovers Sunday
Goff completed 22 of 47 pass attempts for 288 yards with two interceptions Sunday against the Seahawks. He also gained 22 yards on his only carry and lost a fumble in the 16-10 loss.
Goff endured a miserable afternoon against one of the league's top defenses, completing just 47 percent of his passes while posting just 6.1 yards per attempt. He was sacked twice and was under pressure on numerous occasions in what was easily his roughest performance of the year. Things won't get any easier for the rookie, who will face a much improved Jaguars defense as he looks to bounce back next week.
