Goff completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the 49ers. He also lost a fumble.

Goff averaged a pedestrian 6.4 yards per attempt and completed just 61 percent of his passes. He also hurt his team with some poorly-timed turnovers, including a fumble just before halftime and a pick-six on his first drive of the second half. Goff was masterful in last week's win over the Buccaneers, so this poor performance in an important divisional game is disappointing to both the Rams and his fantasy managers. He will look to bounce back next Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Cardinals.