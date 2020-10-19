Goff completed 19 of 38 pass attempts for 198 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 24-16 loss to San Francisco.

The 49ers were without its top two edge rushers and two starting corners, but Goff was unable to take advantage of the opportunity and turned in a dud on national television. The usually-accurate quarterback (entered Sunday's contest with a 72 percent completion rate) was not sacked and didn't face too many pressures from blitzes, so it appeared that he simply did not bring his A-game in what looked to be a soft matchup. Goff had been reliable up until this point, so this may end up being one of his worst performances of the year. His fantasy owners are hoping this is just an isolated incident as a far-more ferocious Bears defense comes to Los Angeles for Monday Night Football in Week 7.