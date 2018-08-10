Goff and some other starters may be held out of the Rams' second preseason game Aug. 18 against Oakland, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams will face the Raiders again in Week 1 of the regular season, creating a situation that coach Sean McVay acknowledges to be "tricky". With Brandin Cooks standing as the only major addition on the offensive side, McVay probably believes Goff and the other key players don't need many reps during the preseason. The starters may need to wait until Aug. 25 against the Texans to get significant run.