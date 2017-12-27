Rams' Jared Goff: Could be rested in Week 17
Rams head coach Sean McVay suggested Tuesday that Goff and several other key starters could be rested for the regular-season finale Sunday against the 49ers, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
The 11-4 Rams, who clinched the NFC South with last week's win over the Titans, won't be able to claim a first-round bye in the playoffs with the Eagles and Vikings locked into the top two spots in the conference. That leaves Los Angeles with little to play for in Week 17 beyond competing for the third seed and avoiding a fall to fourth, but since the Rams earn a first-round home game in either scenario, McVay is prioritizing the health of the team's core contributors above all else. Goff, who has taken a major leap forward in his second NFL season, is certainly part of that nucleus. Even if Goff is allowed to suit up Sunday, he likely wouldn't play more than a series or two, leaving backup Sean Mannion in line to see his most extensive NFL action to date.
