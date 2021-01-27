Goff could face competition from John Wolford for the Rams' starting quarterback job in training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Goff's name keeps popping up in the NFL rumor mill, in part because Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead both declined to commit to the 26-year-old when reporters asked about his future with the team, according to Kevin Modesti of The Orange County Register. A full guarantee on his 2021 base salary ensures Goff won't be released this offseason, but the Rams could still try to trade him if they believe he's maxed out as a league-average starter. Of course, they might not be able to generate any outside interest, considering Goff has four years and approximately $107 million remaining on his contract, including more than $43 million guaranteed. While his massive contract is far from ideal from the team's standpoint, Goff will still be a strong favorite to win the starting job if it comes down to a summer battle between him and Wolford.