The thumb injury Goff sustained in Sunday's loss to Seattle was a broken right thumb, Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that Goff also dislocated the thumb. While he was able to pop it back in and finish the game, it's possible the injured thumb in his throwing hand will keep Goff from suiting up for his team's pivotal Week 17 matchup with the Cardinals. More details regarding Goff's availability should surface after further tests on his injury, but the Rams may have to turn to backup quarterback John Wolford with a playoff berth on the line.