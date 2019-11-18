Goff completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 173 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Bears.

Sunday's primetime matchup featured two teams committed to running the ball to quash the opposition's pass rush, and while the Rams were far more successful in achieving that goal, it led to an unsavory fantasy line for Goff. The 25-year-old has really struggled since coming out of the bye week, completing just 55.9 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and three picks over a two-game span. In Goff's defense, the Steelers and Bears are two of the tougher teams to throw on this season, and he should have a far easier go of things against a Ravens defense on Monday Night Football that ranks in the bottom third of the league in terms of limiting opposing quarterbacks.