Goff said after Saturday's 30-20 win over the Seahawks in the wild-card round that he doesn't believe his surgically repaired thumb will affect him heading into next weekend's divisional-round game against either the Packers of Buccaneers, Eric D. Williams of SI.com reports. "My thumb is fine," Goff said. "And I'm not going to use it as an excuse for anything that didn't go my way or any throw. It's not 100 percent because I had surgery 10 days ago or 12 days ago or whatever. But it's in a good place and I'm very capable of what I've got going on right now."

After sitting out the Rams' Week 17 win over the Cardinals, Goff was active for the wild-card round as a backup to John Wolford after he was only able to practice on a limited basis leading up to the contest. With Wolford exiting in the first half with a neck stinger, Goff was thrust into action and clearly looked to be affected by his thumb. He still did well enough to avoid turning the ball over while the Rams deployed a run-heavy game plan, with Goff finishing the day with nine completions for 155 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts. While Goff looks like he won't miss any further time, if Wolford is also cleared to play in the next round, the Rams may hold off on naming a starter until their final practice of the week.