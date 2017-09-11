Goff completed 21 of 29 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

While this was an encouraging showing from Goff, the Los Angeles defense dominated the Colts early to set up a cakewalk matchup for the sophomore quarterback. Still, Goff showed chemistry with his weapons and capitalized on an inferior opponent. The Rams have a better supporting cast surrounding their franchise quarterback than last season, and it's not out of the question to suggest Sean McVay will quickly prove to be a better coaching fit than Jeff Fisher was. At this stage of the game, Goff's fantasy upside is still capped, and he's probably only worth a roster spot in two-QB settings and some keeper/dynasty formats.