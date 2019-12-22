Rams' Jared Goff: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss
Goff completed 27 of 46 passes for 323 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Rams' 34-31 loss to the 49ers on Saturday. He also rushed four times for 12 yards
Goff and the Rams gave everything they had in an effort to stave off elimination from the playoffs, but despite a strong performance from the fourth-year quarterback, Los Angeles ultimately came up short. Goff connected with Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp from 10 and 22 yards out in the first and third quarters, respectively, for his pair of passing scores, and he also spearheaded an eight-play, 41-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that included clutch completions to Cooks and Tyler Higbee and culminated in a Greg Zuerlein game-tying 52-yard field goal. While the Rams' defense ultimately failed to prevent the 49ers' game-winning march, Goff's fantasy managers certainly benefited from his fifth 300-yard effort of the season. Now officially eliminated from the postseason a year after serving as the NFC representative in the Super Bowl, Goff and the Rams will nevertheless try to close out the season on a positive note against the Cardinals in Week 17.
