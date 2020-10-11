Goff completed 21 of 30 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Rams' 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on three carries and committed a fumble that was recovered by the offense.

Goff distributed the wealth nicely among seven different pass catchers, showing his greatest rapport with Gerald Everett, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. The fifth-year quarterback now has a pair of 300-yard efforts in his last three games despite not putting up more than 32 attempts in any contest, and he's thrown for under 267 yards just once over the first five contests. Goff will look to carry over the momentum into a tough Week 6 road divisional battle against the 49ers.