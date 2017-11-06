Rams' Jared Goff: Enjoys career day versus Giants
Goff completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 311 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.
Goff averaged an outstanding 14.1 yards per attempt in this one thanks to a pair of long touchdown passes -- a 52-yard strike to Robert Woods that he followed with a 67-yard deep ball to Sammy Watkins just over two minutes later. He added short hookups with Tyler Higbee and Woods to complete his first four-touchdown performance. Goff's production had waned in a trio of touch matchups leading into the week, but he displayed the big-play ability that garnered attention through the season's opening weeks. He'll look to build on this career game next week against a struggling Texans defensive unit.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...