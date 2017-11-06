Goff completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 311 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.

Goff averaged an outstanding 14.1 yards per attempt in this one thanks to a pair of long touchdown passes -- a 52-yard strike to Robert Woods that he followed with a 67-yard deep ball to Sammy Watkins just over two minutes later. He added short hookups with Tyler Higbee and Woods to complete his first four-touchdown performance. Goff's production had waned in a trio of touch matchups leading into the week, but he displayed the big-play ability that garnered attention through the season's opening weeks. He'll look to build on this career game next week against a struggling Texans defensive unit.