Goff (right thumb) is active for Saturday's wild-card game but is expected to back up John Wolford, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports says.

The Rams haven't officially made the announcement, but regardless Goff will miss just one game after having surgery on his right thumb only 12 days earlier. Expect John Wolford to act as the starter initially, but it's unclear if Goff will be worked into the offensive gameplan later on.