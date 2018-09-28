Goff completed 26 of 33 passes for 465 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rams' 38-31 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for seven yards.

Goff refused to be outdueled by Kirk Cousins despite the latter's own stellar night, as he compiled a career-high passing yardage total while also throwing a career-best five touchdown passes. The third-year pro averaged a whopping 14.1 yards per attempt while leading his top three receivers to 100-yard efforts. Goff has looked masterful in his second year in head coach Sean McVay's offense, completing at least 75.0 percent of his attempts in each of the last three games while throwing for no less than 354 yards during that span. He'll look to continue his record-setting pace against the Seahawks in a Week 5 divisional battle.