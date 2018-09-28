Rams' Jared Goff: Explodes for career-best night
Goff completed 26 of 33 passes for 465 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rams' 38-31 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for seven yards.
Goff refused to be outdueled by Kirk Cousins despite the latter's own stellar night, as he compiled a career-high passing yardage total while also throwing a career-best five touchdown passes. The third-year pro averaged a whopping 14.1 yards per attempt while leading his top three receivers to 100-yard efforts. Goff has looked masterful in his second year in head coach Sean McVay's offense, completing at least 75.0 percent of his attempts in each of the last three games while throwing for no less than 354 yards during that span. He'll look to continue his record-setting pace against the Seahawks in a Week 5 divisional battle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...