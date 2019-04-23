The Rams have elected to pick up the fifth-year option for Goff, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

While the Rams aren't expected to extend Goff this offseason, the team will have him under contract through at least the 2020 campaign. The team has spent a bunch of money recently on the likes of Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley, so they will sit on Goff's cheaper rookie deal for the time being. Coming off a 32-touchdown campaign and a Super Bowl appearance in 2018, Goff has the weapons around him in Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp (knee) and Todd Gurley to post another healthy statistical season under center.