Rams' Jared Goff: Fifth-year option picked up
The Rams have elected to pick up the fifth-year option for Goff, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
While the Rams aren't expected to extend Goff this offseason, the team will have him under contract through at least the 2020 campaign. The team has spent a bunch of money recently on the likes of Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley, so they will sit on Goff's cheaper rookie deal for the time being. Coming off a 32-touchdown campaign and a Super Bowl appearance in 2018, Goff has the weapons around him in Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp (knee) and Todd Gurley to post another healthy statistical season under center.
More News
-
Rams' Jared Goff: No offseason contract extension likely•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Struggles in Super Bowl loss•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Leads team to Super Bowl berth•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Game manager in divisional round•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses four TDs in blowout•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Solid before early exit•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...