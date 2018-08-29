Goff won't play Thursday's preseason finale against the Saints, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Goff didn't need to prove anything, but it's odd he wasn't used at all this preseason. Fantasy owners should be itching to see how well Goff and Brandin Cooks jell in a live game. Nevertheless, the third-year pro will be ready to take on Oakland in the season opener and look top his Pro Bowl performance from last year.

More News
Our Latest Stories