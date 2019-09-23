Goff completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-13 victory over the Browns.

Goff struggled to get things going against the Browns' tough front four, but he was able to find his rhythm in the second half with a pair of key touchdown drives. The 24-year-old had to improvise at times behind shoddy offensive line play, and that unit is going to have to improve drastically if we are going to see the elite passing numbers fantasy owners became accustomed to last season. Luckily for Goff's owners, the signal caller gets a favorable matchup this Sunday against a Buccaneers secondary that was just torched for 300-plus yards by rookie Daniel Jones.