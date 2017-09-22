Goff completed 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.

Goff was even sharper than he'd been in the opener versus the Colts, a game in which he completed 72.4 percent of his throws. The second-year signal caller boasted a 78.6 percent completion rate Thursday, a tally that was partly comprised of a combined 12 completions on 14 targets to top wideouts Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods. Two of Goff's three touchdowns also went to Watkins, who appears increasingly comfortable in head coach Sean McVay's system with each passing week. While the rest of the Rams' pass catchers were minimally involved, it was nevertheless another highly encouraging outing for the 2016 first-round pick, who emerged from the contest with a stellar 145.8 QBR. Goff has helped lead the Rams to their best point total through the first three games of a season since the Kurt Warner-helmed 2000 squad, and he'll look to keep the momentum going in a Week 4 tilt against the Cowboys.