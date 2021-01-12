Goff (right thumb) was a full participant at Tuesday's walk-through.
Following surgery on his dislocated right thumb Dec. 28, Goff missed the season finale, and his status remained in question for the wild-card round. Coach Sean McVay ended up making an active Goff the backup this past Saturday in Seattle, but he quickly made an appearance when starter John Wolford (neck) was knocked from the game on a Jamal Adams hit. Goff's final stat line -- 9-for-19 for 155 yards and one touchdown -- was modest on its face, but he ended up leading the Rams to a 30-20 victory. He kicked off this week as uncapped on Tuesday's practice estimate, while Wolford was held out entirely, seemingly putting Goff in the driver's seat to start Saturday at Green Bay. Still, McVay has yet to make a call on L.A.'s starting QB for the divisional round.