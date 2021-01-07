Goff (right thumb) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Goff looked comfortable throwing passes just 10 days after undergoing surgery on a dislocated right thumb. After Wednesday's session, coach Sean McVay said the Rams continue to proceed as if Goff is day-to-day, per Omar Ruiz of NFL Network. Wide receiver Robert Woods also told Ruiz that Goff was "slinging the ball pretty well" and "looked good throwing it." Goff likely has to emerge from the week of prep without complications to be cleared for Saturday's wild-card game at Seattle. Fortunately for the QB, he has one more chance to do so at Thursday's practice.