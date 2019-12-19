Play

Goff (thumb) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest in San Francisco, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The Rams added Goff to the injury report Wednesday with a bruised thumb on his throwing hand, but the quarterback handled every rep placed on front of him in the last two practices of Week 16 prep. With Gerald Everett (knee) back in the fold for the first time since Week 12, Goff will have his full allotment of weapons available against a 49ers defense that has given up a 12:1 TD:INT to quarterbacks over the last six games.

