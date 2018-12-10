Rams' Jared Goff: Has no answers for Bears' D
Goff completed 20 of 44 pass attempts for 180 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in Sunday's 15-6 loss to Chicago.
Goff was under constant pressure from the Bears' defensive line, and it seemed to unsettle him on several uncharacteristically erratic throws. Not that fantasy owners will care about how the interceptions happened, but two of the gunslinger's four picks were rather fluky. One was the cause of his offensive lineman bumping into him, and the other was a failed Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half. Still, there was very little to take away as a positive from this performance. Goff has turned in two duds since coming off the bye week, but luckily for his owners, the Eagles' porous secondary -- which was just shredded for 400-plus yards by Dak Prescott -- comes to town for a Week 15 matchup, so a bounce-back game could be in store, especially after Sunday's humbling loss.
