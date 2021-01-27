Goff could face competition from John Wolford in training camp, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Goff's name keeps popping up on the NFL rumor mill, in part because Rams coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead both declined to commit to the 26-year-old quarterback when reporters asked about his future with the team (per Kevin Modesti of The Orange County Register). A full guarantee on his 2021 base salary ensures Goff won't be released, but the Rams could still try to trade him if they believe he's maxed out as a league-average starting QB. Of course, they might not be able to generate any outside interest, considering Goff has four years and approximately $107 million remaining on his contract, including more than $43 million guaranteed. While his huge contract is far from ideal from the team's standpoint, Goff will still be a strong favorite to win the starting job if it comes down to a summer battle between him and Wolford.