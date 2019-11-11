Play

Goff completed 22 of 41 passes for 243 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Steelers.

The Rams' offense struggled after center Brian Allen left in the second quarter with a knee injury, but Goff wasn't having much luck moving the ball even before that. It's the second time this season the fourth-year QB has been held without a touchdown, and the third time he's thrown for less than 250 yards. Goff will face another tough test in Week 11 when the Rams host Khalil Mack and the Bears.

