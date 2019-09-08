Rams' Jared Goff: Ho-hum in season debut
Goff completed 23 of 39 passes for 186 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina. He also fumbled a ball during the matchup, but it was recovered by the offense.
Goff was silent for most of the game entering the fourth quarter with the Rams nursing a three-point lead. Looking for Robert Woods downfield, Goff threw just behind his tightly covered target and into the arms of corner James Bradberry for a pick. Fortunately, his defense game him the ball right back and he punctuated a seven-play drive with a five-yard dart to Tyler Higbee for a score. Goff and many of the Rams' starters might have just been shaking off some rust after not playing in the preseason, but fans will sure to be following any struggle closely after the way Goff's 2018 ended.
