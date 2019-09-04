Goff and the Rams agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension Tuesday.

The deal will keep the signal caller under contract with the team for the next six seasons, and is believed to contain the most total guaranteed money in league history per Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic. Goff is fresh off a Super Bowl appearance with new head coach Sean McVay, and a career-best year in which he threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns. Heading into his fourth NFL season, big things will be expected of the 24-year-old, especially with the talent around him and new contract signed.

