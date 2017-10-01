Goff completed 21 of 36 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.

The Rams moved the ball with ease against the Cowboys on Sunday, but struggled to put it in the end zone and run away with the game. As a result, Greg Zuerlein converted seven field goals, and Los Angeles trailed at halftime. Still, Goff turned in another serviceable fantasy day. He's now thrown for five touchdowns and 547 yards the past two weeks, and the sophomore looks confident and composed running head coach Sean McVay's offense. The schedule is about to become much more daunting, though. The Rams have six consecutive tough matchups with home games against the Seahawks, Cardinals and Texans and road games against the Jaguars, Giants and Vikings on deck. Therefore, how Goff fares over the coming weeks will be telling.