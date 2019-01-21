Goff completed 25 of 40 passes for 297 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Rams' 26-23 overtime win over the Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He also rushed three times for 10 yards and lost a fumble but recovered.

In a game that featured decidedly fewer offensive fireworks than during the regular-season meeting between the two teams, Goff still delivered a strong final line, and most important, spearheaded a Super Bowl-clinching win. The third-year pro didn't have his usual connect with Robert Woods going, as the Saints limited the veteran downfield while holding him to six catches for 33 yards. However, Goff successfully pivoted to Brandin Cooks, who touched up his old squad for seven grabs and 107 yards. Goff also connected with Josh Reynolds successfully on several key completions in the second half, and he made two key connections with Tyler Higbee under pressure on what would turn out to be the game-winning drive. Goff will now try to replicate his strong effort in two weeks' time during a Super Bowl matchup against the winner of the Patriots-Chiefs showdown later Sunday.