Goff completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 318 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 36-31 win against Seattle.

With another stellar outing in Week 10 against Seattle, the former No. 1 overall pick continues his dominance of NFC West foes. Since Sean McVay took over as the Rams head coach, Goff has averaged 261 yards per game with a 67 percent completion rate in nine inter-division contests (8-1 record). The third-year quarterback is throwing for a career-best 313.4 yards per game this season, while owning a 22:6 touchdown:interception ratio for the Rams' top 5 passing attack. Goff is a shoe-in QB1, and potential DFS darling for a Week 11 Monday night showdown against Kansas City's No. 28 pass defense (allowing 289 yards per game).