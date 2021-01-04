Goff (thumb) hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card matchup in Seattle but it could be challenging for him to gain clearance, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Goff sat out the Rams' playoff-clinching win over the Cardinals last Sunday due to a dislocated thumb, but the team is reportedly hopeful that he'll be able to return for the playoffs. As Rapoport notes, it's possible that the cold weather in Seattle could provide Goff with additional hurdles as he looks to gain medical clearance. John Wolford, who threw for 231 yards and an interception while rushing for 56 yards Week 17, would stand to draw another start if Goff can't go.