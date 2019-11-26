Goff completed 26 of 37 passes for 212 yards and two interceptions in Monday night's 45-6 loss to the Ravens.

Goff saw his team fall behind by 14 points early, and although that demanded he pass the ball more often, he could hardly make anything happen. That futility came despite starting wideouts Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods both returning to the fold, but top target Cooper Kupp actually hurt Goff by dropping a pass that was then intercepted on his final attempt of the night. With another pick thrown to former teammate Marcus Peters earlier, Goff now sports five interceptions versus zero touchdowns over his last three games. That horrible stretch puts his stock at a low ahead of Week 13's trip to play the Cardinals.