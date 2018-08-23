Coach Sean McVay said Goff may not suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Texans, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Just two days removed from stating Goff would be out there this weekend, McVay has changed his tune with potentially three starting offensive lineman out of commission. The key seems to be the health of right tackle Rob Havenstein, who recently injured his ankle. It appears that if Havenstein takes a seat, McVay won't risk Goff's health just to make sure he gets in-game reps during exhibition season. If Goff is held out, he'll enter the regular season without an offensive snap since the Rams were knocked out of last postseason Jan. 6.