Goff could be held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

Rams coach Sean McVay may elect to keep Goff sidelined during the team's first preseason contest in order to avoid any injuries to his starting quarterback, which would remove him from consideration in DFS formats Thursday. If this is the case, the trio of Sean Mannion, Brandon Allen and Luis Perez figure to split reps at the helm as they compete for the primary backup spot at QB. From the sounds of it, a number of the Rams' top players could be sidelined as a precautionary move Thursday.