Rams' Jared Goff: Middling performance in victory
Goff completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 28-12 win over Seattle.
The two interceptions look bad on paper, but Goff was actually on the mark with most of his passes in this crucial NFC West battle. The 25-year-old completed 70-plus percent of his pass attempts for the third consecutive week, but his 4:4 TD:INT ratio over that span is a microcosm of his poor 15:14 season mark. Goff is on pace to reach the 4,000-yard plateau for the second consecutive year, but barring an astronomical finish to the season, the signal caller will fall well short of the 31.5 touchdown average he posted over the past two campaigns. The inconsistent Goff won't be a sexy play against Dallas' above-average pass defense in Week 15.
