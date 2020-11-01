Goff completed 35 of 61 passes for 355 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Rams' 28-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost two fumbles.

The stat line partly tells the tale of how nightmarish an afternoon it was for Goff, who ran into a rested Dolphins team coming off a bye that consistently tormented him from the middle of the first quarter onward. The 26-year-old's second-quarter fumble was returned 78 yards by Andrew Van Ginkel for a touchdown, a miscue that was preceded by an interception that also eventually led to a trip to the end zone for the Dolphins. Goff took two sacks as well and managed to salvage the day for fantasy managers through sheer volume dictated by game script. Goff easily smashed his season high in pass attempts as a result, but he and his teammates will look to return to a much more balanced attack in a Week 10 divisional battle versus the Seahawks following the Week 9 bye.