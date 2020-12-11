Goff completed 16 of 25 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Rams' 24-3 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards and another score.

Game script and/or matchup had enabled Goff to put together four 300-yard passing efforts in the previous five games, but coach Sean McVay was able to revert to his preferred run-heavy method of offense Thursday while facing a mostly anemic Patriots attack. Both Goff's pass attempts and yardage were his lowest of the season, but he wasn't called on to do more with Los Angeles firmly in control throughout the duration of the game. The fact the 2016 first-round pick threw his fifth interception in the last three games is cause for some concern, however, as is the meager passing volume, which could resurface in a very winnable Week 15 matchup versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 20.