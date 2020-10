Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 2000 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Giants.

The Rams' offense couldn't get much going in this one, but Aaron Donald and the Rams' defense made sure they didn't need to. Goff now has a 6:2 TD:INT and has completed better than 70 percent of his passes in three straight heading into a Week 5 clash with a Washington defense that's allowed multiple passing TDs in three of four games so far this season.