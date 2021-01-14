Goff will start Saturday's playoff game in Green Bay, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Earlier in the week, coach Sean McVay suggested he was undecided between Goff and John Wolford, with the former still healing from thumb surgery and the latter now nursing a neck injury. It turns out Wolford won't be able to play, making the decision an easy one for McVay. Goff has been wearing gloves during practice this week, hoping it'll help his grip as he prepares to play in cold weather with his right thumb still bothering him. He completed nine of 19 passes for 155 yards and a TD in the Rams' 30-20 win over Seattle last week, and he's been a full participant in practice this week.